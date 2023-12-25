What a ninth win would mean to the 2023 Kansas football team

PHOENIX, AZ. (WIBW) - While the Jayhawks are having a blast exploring what Arizona has to offer ahead of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl’s kickoff, they’ve all still got their eyes on the prize.

That’s not necessarily holding up the shiny trophy with the cactus goal posts, it’s posting a nine-win season.

“We doing a lot of firsts around here,” said linebacker Rich Miller. “The first team in I don’t know how many years to go back-to-back bowl games, it’s gonna mean so much. We gonna go out there and put our all on the line, and finish it off with a dub.”

“The last game, that’s kinda hitting me hard, it’s been hitting me hard for the last few days now,” safety Kenny Logan Jr. said. “Definitely excited to go out and go play with my brothers one more time. It’s a bittersweet moment, but we’re gonna give it everything we got, make sure we end it the right way.”

For the seniors who have stuck around for years to watch and lead this program turnaround, it would mean even more to hit a ninth win in Coach Leipold’s third year.

“We haven’t done it since 2007? I mean that’s crazy to me that we haven’t done it in that long,” tight end Mason Fairchild said. “It would mean a lot to be one of those kinda historical teams in KU history.”

“I believed in something, I believed in this program, and I still do to this day,” Logan added. “Being able to say I kinda had a little piece of that pie is gonna be a great feeling when I look back one of these days.”

“It’d mean everything,” said quarterback Jason Bean. “This team will go down in history, in Jayhawk history, and just to be at the forefront of that would mean everything to me. Especially this senior group, just because of everything that we’ve been through, all of the tough times. And I think it’ll make that experience that much better just to get that win on Tuesday.”

The Guaranteed Rate Bowl kicks off at 8:00 p.m. CT on December 26th at Chase Field.

