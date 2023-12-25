Sloppy offense dooms Chiefs in 20-14 loss to Raiders

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A sloppy offensive performance doomed the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day, leading to a 20-14 Las Vegas Raiders victory.

The Kansas City offense started slow, with two three-and-outs on the first two drives of the game, and continued to struggle with two turnovers for scores.

With a 7-3 lead in the second quarter, a fumbled trick play between quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Isiah Pacheco was scooped and scored from eight yards out by Raiders defensive lineman Bilal Nichols.

On the ensuing play, Raiders cornerback Jack Jones picked off Mahomes and returned it 33 yards for an interception that gave Las Vegas a 17-7 advantage.

Kansas City’s offense struggled the rest of the way, forcing Mahomes to scramble frequently on dropback passing attempts. Mahomes finished the game with 10 carries for 53 yards, leading the Chiefs in rushing attempts.

Along with the two defensive touchdowns, kicker Harrison Butker missed a short field goal just before halftime. Twice in the second half Kansas City failed to convert on fourth down.

Mahomes finished 27 for 44 with 235 yards, 1 touchdown and 1 interception.

Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell finished with nine completions on 21 attempts for 62 passing yards.

The win for Las Vegas snapped a six-game Chiefs winning streak in the divisional matchup.

Kansas City falls to 9-6 on the season. They play the Cincinnati Bengals on New Year’s Eve at Arrowhead Stadium. Kickoff is at 3:25 p.m. CT on KCTV5.

STATS AND STREAKS

The Raiders have five defensive TDs this season, their most since 2005. ... The first quarter was the best by the Raiders defense since holding the Chargers to minus-21 yards on Dec. 1, 1991. ... Rashee Rice had six catches to reach 74 for the season, breaking the Chiefs rookie record of 70 set by Dwayne Bowe in 2007.

INJURIES

Chiefs CB L’Jarius Sneed left after making a tackle late in the third quarter. ... Pacheco went into the concussion protocol in the third quarter when his helmet popped off and he was kicked in the head. ... RG Trey Smith hurt his leg in the fourth quarter.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.