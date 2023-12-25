KU’s Dominick Puni, Austin Booker will not play in bowl

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Some familiar names for the Jayhawks did not make the trip to Arizona.

Lance Leipold confirmed that news at Kansas’ Media Day in Phoenix. Puni is preparing for the Reese’s Senior Bowl. Booker is debating on going to the NFL Draft or returning to KU next season according to Micheal Swain of the Phog.

Booker was named the Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year after transferring from Minnesota. Booker played in 12 games, recording 56 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss and had eight sacks. Those eight sacks for second in the Big 12.

Puni played in 11 games and started all 11 of them for the Jayhawks, playing various positions on the offensive line. Puni spent the last two season in Lawrence after transferring form Central Missouri.

