Kansas football views playing at Christmas time to be a privilege

PHOENIX, AZ. (WIBW) - Though the Kansas football team can’t spend the holidays at home with their families, they’re by no means making it a Blue Christmas.

The Jayhawks are viewing playing in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on December 26th to be a privilege, because being able to say you’re playing postseason college football after November is a gift not everyone gets.

“For me this is a great Christmas present you know what I’m saying? I’m enjoying it with my teammates,” said linebacker Rich Miller. “We went hiking yesterday, that’s something I never did, that’s crazy. Can’t ask for anything better.”

Kansas is bowl eligible for the second straight season, after having just two wins two years ago. The Hawks are also about to fight for their ninth win, which would put them in small company in Jayhawk history.

“It’s just a privilege,” said quarterback Jason Bean. “Kinda missed a lot of recent holidays because of football, but I’m definitely blessed to be playing football, and be around football at Christmas.”

The team has found ways to celebrate the holidays with each other, and look on the bright side of being away from home this week.

“It’s sad you don’t get to be with your family but, in a way you’re with a different family. You’re with the guys that you’re with all year. So I’m excited to be here with these guys,” tight end Mason Fairchild said.

The Jayhawks will kickoff with UNLV in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on December 26th at 8:00 p.m. CT at Chase Field.

