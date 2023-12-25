Kansas football ready to take on a new opponent in Guaranteed Rate Bowl

PHOENIX, AZ. (WIBW) - The Guaranteed Rate Bowl held Kansas football’s Media Day on Sunday afternoon in Phoenix, and the Jayhawks dove into how they’re preparing for their upcoming opponent.

What makes bowl games so special is that fans get to see matchups they don’t normally see in the regular season, with teams from different conferences going head to head on the gridiron.

UNLV is a Mountain West team that finished third in its conference, and is trying to reach 10 wins on Tuesday night.

“They move around a lot. They’re really unique. They try to do a lot of things that we try to do to a defense, but they do it to us on offense. So we gotta be prepared for that,” said running back Devin Neal. “We got a lot of shifts and movements ourselves so I think we’re locked in, I think we’re ready to go.”

KU has only had a few weeks to study a lot of film, and learn a lot about a team they didn’t know much about.

“They play extremely fast, they play with their hair on fire. So they’re gonna play downhill, they’re gonna try to be physical with us, so we gotta match that physicality,” tight end Mason Fairchild said.

The Hawks are hoping their game plan is good enough to help them hit nine wins come Tuesday.

“They’re gonna come at you in various ways, but you gotta make sure at the end of the day you’re doing everything you can to win your 1-11 and do your part,” safety Kenny Logan Jr. said.

The Guaranteed Rate Bowl will kickoff at 8:00 p.m. CT on Tuesday night at Chase Field in Phoenix, AZ.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.