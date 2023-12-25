Kansas football is extra excited to see huge fan turnout at Guaranteed Rate Bowl

PHOENIX, AZ. (WIBW) - Excitement is building in Arizona with less than 48 hours until the Guaranteed Rate Bowl kicks off, and the Jayhawks fight for their ninth win.

To make it even better, they’ll be doing so in front of a sea of crimson and blue.

“Just to have that support, and people like noticing how much we really work, and how much we really care about the game,” linebacker Rich Miller said. “We won’t really remember the wins or loses, we gonna remember how packed the crowd was, how many great experiences we had.”

“As we continue to grow, and build upon this as a program, I think our fanbase and following in bowl games will help us throughout when these bowls are making their selections,” said head coach Lance Leipold.

It didn’t take too long for Jayhawk nation to sell out their bowl ticket allotment. And with the program’s official tailgate in downtown Phoenix selling out in less than 24 hours, they recently decided to add a second one.

“It’s awesome. Especially since it’s so far away, my family’s coming down Christmas Day on a 15 hour van ride. We’re getting a lot of that, and it really does mean a lot. Cause if our allotment is empty, it would kinda feel a little frustrating, but I’m happy they’re gonna be here,” tight end Mason Fairchild said.

The two tailgates will be held at The Duce and The Ainsworth in Downtown Phoenix near Chase Field.

“They’re the reason we wanna play good They’ve been in the dumps for a while, and they haven’t really had a good team to watch,” quarterback Jason Bean said. “I know it feels good for them to have somebody that, you know, is competitive now.”

“Everybody’s talking about how the fans just want something to cheer for,” Miller said. “It may seem easy, it’s not always easy giving people something to cheer for after you’ve been down for so long.”

The Guaranteed Rate Bowl will kickoff at 8:00 p.m. CT on Tuesday, December 26th at Chase Field.

