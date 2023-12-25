Endangered Okapi calf born at Cincinnati Zoo

The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden welcomed a baby Okapi on Dec. 17.
The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden welcomed a baby Okapi on Dec. 17.(Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 7:23 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden welcomed a baby okapi on Sunday.

WXIX reports the calf was born Dec. 17 to mom Kuvua and dad Kiloro.

“This is Kuvua’s fourth calf, and she is an amazing momma,” said Renee Carpenter, senior keeper at the Cincinnati Zoo. “She’s being attentive to the little one’s every need. The calf is strong and looks healthy. It’s also super soft and fuzzy.”

The zoo will reveal the name and the sex of the calf at a later time.

This is the eighteenth okapi birth at the zoo since 1999. Okapis are endangered, making every birth of their species that much more important.

“Okapis are classified as threatened due to habitat destruction and poaching. The world population is approximately 15,000,” the zoo said in a press release.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Police Department has arrested a suspect concerning Friday night’s fatal shooting.
Authorities arrest Topeka man following fatal shooting
The Topeka Police Department says officers responded just before 6 p.m. to the 600 block of SW...
TPD investigating shooting in Central Topeka
Walter Cole
Man with Nebraska warrant arrested after found loading trailer in Kansas
TPD asks for community's assistance in locating Nathan P. White who went missing near Walmart...
TPD says missing Topeka man has been located safely
Christmas
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023

Latest News

An Ohio woman had her identity stolen and bank account drained days before Christmas.
Woman has identity stolen, bank account drained days before Christmas
Master Patrol Officers Wyatt Richardson (left) and John O'Grady (right) are honored for life...
Atchison Police officers honored for quick actions that saved young girl’s life
FILE
New Mexico woman seriously injured after improper lane change on I-435 in KC
A 56-year-old woman died after being hit by a vehicle on the side of the road on I-435, after...
Woman hit, killed by truck while inspecting her car after being rear-ended by separate vehicle