Christmas snow and much colder

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While most spots will not get a White Christmas based on the technical definition (at least 1″ of snow on the ground), there will at least be snow falling for most if not all of northeast KS especially during the morning hours. It will definitely be cold as well so make sure you’re bundled up if you’re going to be headed out with steady/falling temperatures through the day.

Taking Action:



If you have to be on the roads today please be careful. The highest impacts will remain in north-central KS. Strong winds will reduce visibility as the snow is coming down even if it doesn’t end up accumulating much. Check the latest road conditions here: https://www.kandrive.gov/@-99.86957,38.77164,7?show=winterDriving If you’re going to the Chiefs game prepare for the cold: Breezy with temperatures stuck in the mid 30s. IF there is going to be any precipitation it’ll likely be during tailgating and winding down as the game begins.

Be extra cautious on roads tonight and tomorrow morning with many spots dropping below freezing for the first time in a while and that could mean side streets, parking lots, bridges and overpasses could be tricky to navigate.



An upper level low will be hanging over the middle part of the country for the next several days leading to chilly temperatures, cloudy skies and snow showers at times. We finally get rid of it Thursday with a slight warm up before the more noticeable warm-up on Friday. Confidence is fairly high in the overall forecast for the next 8 days including the fact the higher snowfall totals the next couple days will remain up toward north-central KS where the highest probability of receiving more than 2″ will be... for the rest of northeast KS the probability of getting more than 2″ is lower but not a 0% chance.

Normal High: 41/Normal Low: 22 (WIBW)

Today: Snow mainly this morning, most spots dry this afternoon with the exception of north-central KS where a few flurries may still linger. Temperatures remain steady in the low-mid 30s through the day. Winds NW/W 10-20, gusts up to 30 mph with wind chills in the low-mid 20s.

Tonight: Flurries at times. Lows in the mid 20s to low 30s. Winds W/SW 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Flurries in the morning with snow showers in the afternoon which could lead to hazardous travel for the evening commute. Highs in the low-mid 30s. Winds SW 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Snow showers continue into Tuesday evening before winding down overnight. While a few flurries can’t be ruled out Wednesday, most spots will remain dry but still cold. There is uncertainty on how much sun we may get Wednesday which would impact how warm it will get.

Other than one model indicating ONE more chance of flurries Wednesday night into Thursday morning, most spots will be dry toward the end of the week and weekend with temperatures finally warming back up by Friday. Uncertainty on whether or not some colder air moves in Sunday and Monday or if it stays more seasonal so be aware the forecast may change for these 2 days.

Confidence is high on this forecast but still subject to change so make sure you're checking the forecast later today and tomorrow (WIBW)

