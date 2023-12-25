Christmas lights bring holiday magic to Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Despite the rainfall in Topeka on Christmas Eve, Brandon Bergstresser and his family brought magic to the community.

Bergstresser, his daughter Breaira Foster and son-in-law Perry Foster have been setting up their at-home light show since Halloween. The lights cover the front of Bergstresser’s house and lawn, illuminating the street. He says he does the annual show for one reason: the spirit of the holiday.

“Just promoting Christmas. We just love Christmas and spreading Christmas cheer, Christmas lights and we know a lot of little kids do,” said Bergstresser. “That’s why we do it.”

Breaira remembers the house that her father built, with Christmas in mind, being lit up every year.

“Last year was our first year having it synced up to music, but before that we had it pretty decked out,” said Breaira. “Our big Christmas tree and the lights on the house we’ve always had those up for as long as I can remember us being here.”

It takes a village to create the holiday magic at 300 NW Carlson rd. Perry helps program the lights to a local radio station so on-lookers can watch the lights dance to Christmas classics.

The family says it takes multiple hours to get just one tree stung up. Bergstresser says the main tree in their lawn takes up to eight hours.

The light show will light up every night until the beginning of Jan. from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. every night. Those who would like to see the lightshow are asked to turn off their headlights and use the circle drive when they leave.

