Christmas lights bring holiday magic to Topeka

By RobyLane Kelley
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Despite the rainfall in Topeka on Christmas Eve, Brandon Bergstresser and his family brought magic to the community.

Bergstresser, his daughter Breaira Foster and son-in-law Perry Foster have been setting up their at-home light show since Halloween. The lights cover the front of Bergstresser’s house and lawn, illuminating the street. He says he does the annual show for one reason: the spirit of the holiday.

“Just promoting Christmas. We just love Christmas and spreading Christmas cheer, Christmas lights and we know a lot of little kids do,” said Bergstresser. “That’s why we do it.”

Breaira remembers the house that her father built, with Christmas in mind, being lit up every year.

“Last year was our first year having it synced up to music, but before that we had it pretty decked out,” said Breaira. “Our big Christmas tree and the lights on the house we’ve always had those up for as long as I can remember us being here.”

It takes a village to create the holiday magic at 300 NW Carlson rd. Perry helps program the lights to a local radio station so on-lookers can watch the lights dance to Christmas classics.

The family says it takes multiple hours to get just one tree stung up. Bergstresser says the main tree in their lawn takes up to eight hours.

The light show will light up every night until the beginning of Jan. from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. every night. Those who would like to see the lightshow are asked to turn off their headlights and use the circle drive when they leave.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Police Department has arrested a suspect concerning Friday night’s fatal shooting.
Authorities arrest Topeka man following fatal shooting
The Topeka Police Department says officers responded just before 6 p.m. to the 600 block of SW...
TPD investigating shooting in Central Topeka
Walter Cole
Man with Nebraska warrant arrested after found loading trailer in Kansas
Christmas
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
TPD asks for community's assistance in locating Nathan P. White who went missing near Walmart...
TPD says missing Topeka man has been located safely

Latest News

Kansas running back Devin Neal (4) celebrates with teammate wide receiver Luke Grimm (11) at...
What a ninth win would mean to the 2023 Kansas football team
KU vs. K-State Sunflower Showdown Nov. 18, 2023
Kansas football is extra excited to see huge fan turnout at Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Fellowship Bible Church celebrates worldwide Christmas tradition
Christmas lights illuminate Christmas Eve night!
Christmas lights bring holiday magic to Topeka