Chiefs’ Isiah Pacheco suffers concussion in Christmas Day loss

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - In the same game he returned to the Chiefs lineup following a two-game absence, running back Isiah Pacheco left with another injury.

After catching a pass in the third quarter and being spun to the ground, Pacheco’s helmet came off and he was incidentally kneed in the head by center Creed Humphrey.

Pacheco left the game and did not return. Head coach Andy Reid said postgame Pacheco suffered a concussion.

He had just returned to the lineup after missing two games with a shoulder injury that also required surgery.

Pacheco finished the game with 11 carries for 26 yards and a touchdown. He scored on a 12-yard run in the second quarter to give Kansas City a 7-3 lead.

Kansas City is headed toward a short week following the Monday afternoon game. The Chiefs play the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Nov. 31 at 3:25 p.m. CT. The game can be seen on KCTV5.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.