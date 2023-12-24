White Christmas looks likely

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Christmas Eve marks the final day of warm temperatures in NE Kansas, with today’s rain eventually transitioning to snow overnight.

Today

Rain. High near 60. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tonight

Rain, mainly before 3am. Low around 34. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Christmas Day

A chance of rain and snow before noon, then a chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night

A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday

Snow likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night

A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday

A slight chance of rain and snow before noon, then a slight chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 35.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.