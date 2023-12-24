TPD asks community for assistance in locating missing Topeka man

TPD asks for community's assistance in locating Nathan P. White who went missing near Walmart...
TPD asks for community's assistance in locating Nathan P. White who went missing near Walmart on Wanamaker Rd. in Topeka, Kan.(Topeka Police Department)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police Department is asking the community for assistance in locating a missing Topeka man with moderate developmental disabilities.

Topeka Police Department said Nathan P. White, 29, of Topeka, was last seen just after 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 23 at Walmart located at 1501 SW Wanamaker Rd. White was last seen wearing a blue hoodie. He is 5′ 7″ with black hair and brown eyes.

Topeka Police Department noted if you see White or know where he is, please call 911 or email telltpd@topeka.org.

Nathan P. White, 29, of Topeka, was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, as seen in the photo.
Nathan P. White, 29, of Topeka, was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, as seen in the photo.(Topeka Police Department)

