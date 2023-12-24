Topeka organization celebrates the season of giving with annual Christmas toy giveaway

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Family and Friends Juneteenth Celebration Inc. held their ‘Drive-Thru Christmas Toy Giveaway’ on Saturday.

Everybody is having a tough time right now and we just want to make everybody happy, if we can,” says President of Topeka Family and Friends Juneteenth Celebration Inc., Norma Avery.

Hundreds of toys, along with hats and gloves, were available for pickup this morning at St. John AME Church to anyone who needed them.

Avery says the event provides more than just the little ones, it provides for kids of all ages, “Sometimes we don’t know their needs. We try to fit in all the kids because they all need something to sit there and smile about. I am blessed and honored to sit there and do whatever I can to help,” says Avery.

Organizers say the goal is to ease some of the holiday stress that parents experience this time of year.

“It means the world to us because we’re just making mothers and fathers able to put something under the tree for their kids. Also for the children to be able to open something to have the joy of Christmas - the spirit of Christmas,” says Avery.

Shavonne Holmes says there is no greater joy than being able to show the community they are loved and supported.

“They’re worried about putting food on the table, lights, gas, and a roof over their heads. The last thing they leave out is gifts. This is the opportunity for them to not have to leave that out for their children and that’s the most that they worry about - because they don’t want to say no to their kids and this is the opportunity for us to allow them to say yes to their kids,” says Holmes.

If you are still in need of a Christmas gift email noravery49@yahoo.com.

