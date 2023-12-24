Suspected cardiac event sends driver to hospital, vehicle onto gas meter

By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 11:18 AM CST
ULYSSES, Kan. (WIBW) - A suspected cardiac event suffered by a driver in western Kansas led to the driver’s hospitalization after their vehicle was launched on top of a gas meter.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 23, emergency crews were called to 100 Santa Fe Ave. in Ulysses with reports of a collision.

When first responders arrived, they said an unnamed driver had stopped their vehicle at an ATM, however, they suffered a suspected cardiac event. The driver accidentally pressed the gas pedal and launched the vehicle into a gas meter.

KHP said a passenger in the car was able to unbuckle their seatbelt and hit the brakes as the vehicle came to a rest on top of the gas meter facing east.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital, however, no further information has been released.

