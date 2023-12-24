Snow for some on Christmas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As a cold front pushes through tonight into tomorrow, that will bring unseasonably cool temperatures to the area not only tomorrow but for much of the week. As for snow, the highest probability of snow that will accumulate will be in north-central KS especially through Monday night. By Tuesday a few leftover flurries may still linger for all of northeast KS but minimal accumulation is expected.

Taking Action:

If you have to be on the roads tomorrow please be careful. Again the highest impacts will remain in north-central KS. Strong winds will reduce visibility as the snow is coming down so even if it doesn’t end up accumulating to much you still want to make sure to take it slow.

If you’re going to the Chiefs game prepare for the cold: Breezy with temperatures stuck in the 30s (wind chills in the upper 20s). IF there is going to be any precipitation it’ll likely be rain and even if it falls as snow it’ll likely melt with temperatures above freezing.

Keep checking back for updates. While there isn’t a morning newscast on Christmas Day, the forecast will be updated by 8am.

Normal High: 42/Normal Low: 22 (WIBW)

It’s been a mild month, in fact the high of 36° back on the 2nd has been the last time temperatures were as cold as they’re going to be for the next several days. While the high temperatures remain below average for this time of year, the lows aren’t expected to be too bad.

As for precipitation, a storm system will be impacting the central plains through at least Tuesday night possibly into Wednesday which could continue to bring flurries or snow showers to the area at times. Not expected to be much with the snowfall totals, low probability of 4-6″ especially in north-central KS but the chance of any spot in the WIBW viewing getting more than 6″ is very very low.

Tonight: Rain changing over to snow as the colder air moves in. Lows in the upper 20s-mid 30s. Winds NW 15-25 mph.

Tomorrow, Christmas: Snow showers mainly in the morning (could still linger in the afternoon in north-central KS). Highs in the low-mid 30s. Winds NW/N 15-30 mph.

Lows in the mid 20s and highs in the mid 30s with snow showers continue through Tuesday night. Wednesday should be dry but still cloudy and cool before the colder airmass starts to push out by Thursday leading to a gradual warmup back in the 40s by Friday. Models are indicating another cold front pushes through on New Year’s Eve with one long range model indicating snow shower Saturday night while the other one is dry.

Highest snowfall north-central KS (WIBW)

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.