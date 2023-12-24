Riley Co. liquor store fraud spree costs victims $5.6K before the holidays

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A spree of fraudulent transactions at liquor stores in Riley County has cost victims more than $5,600 just before the holidays.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that just before 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 21, law enforcement officials were called to Rickels Liquor in the 1100 block of Bluemont Ave. in Manhattan with reports of a theft.

When first responders arrived, they found a liquor store employee and a 58-year-old woman who reported two unknown suspects had fraudulently bought liquor with the woman’s credit card.

This crime cost the victims around $709.40.

Then, just after 11:20 a.m., RCPD said it was called to Fridge Wholesale Liquor in the 1100 block of Westport Dr. with similar reports.

When first responders arrived at this location, they said they found the same woman and another liquor store employee who had reported two unknown suspects fraudulently bought liquor with the woman’s credit card.

This crime cost the victims around $2,605.12.

Around 3:25 p.m., law enforcement officials said they were called to Library Liquor in the 500 block of N. 12th St. with similar reports.

When RCPD arrived, it said liquor store employees reported two unknown suspects fraudulently purchased alcohol from the business.

This crime cost the victims around $703.36.

Lastly, RCPD said it was called to Liquor Well in the 100 block of Riley Ave. in Ogden with its last theft report.

When police arrived at this location, they were also told that two unknown suspects had fraudulently purchased alcohol from the business.

This crime cost the victim around $370.55.

WIBW records indicate that on Wednesday, RCPD received similar reports at Classic Wine and Spirits which cost the business $1,245.

In total, the crime spree cost victims around $5,633.43.

As of Sunday, no arrests have been made and no further information has been released.

Anyone with information about the incidents should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

