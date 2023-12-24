Police seek identities of pair who stole credit card to purchase $8K in gift cards

By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police are seeking information about the identities of two men who stole a woman’s credit cards and purchased $8,000 in gift cards just before the holidays.

The Salina Police Department says that between 11:30 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7, it was reported that an unknown suspect had stolen an orange Michael Kors wallet that contained three credit cards while the owner was dining at Panera Bread, at 2375 S. 9th St.

SPD noted that the victim was notified that one of the stolen credit cards was used at Sam’s Club, at 2919 Market Pl. between 12:15 and 12:30 p.m. that day. It was found that two separate transactions were made and 20 Visa gift cards were purchased.

Police indicated that one suspect conducted the transactions while the other distracted store employees. The two transactions totaled over $8,000.

SPD indicated that the two suspects were identified as Hispanic males in their 30s. Anyone with information about the suspects or the incident should report it to SPD at 785-826-7210 or the Saline Co. Crimestoppers at 785-825-TIPS.

