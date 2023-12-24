New Mexico woman seriously injured after improper lane change on I-435 in KC

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A New Mexico woman was seriously injured after an improper lane change caused her vehicle and another to collide on an interstate in Kansas City.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 2:10 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 24, emergency crews were called to the area of I-435 and Stateline Rd. in Johnson Co. with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 1997 Saturn passenger car driven by Liliana Dominguez, 26, of Albuquerque, N.M., had been headed east in the fifth lane. Meanwhile, a 2013 Buick sedan driven by Casie D. Murff, 44, of Kansas City, Mo., had been headed east in the fourth lane of the interstate.

KHP said one of the drivers made an improper lane change that resulted in contact between the left rear of Dominguez’s vehicle and the right front bumper of Murff’s car. This caused Dominguez’s car to hit the inside barrier wall and become disabled in the third lane.

First responders said Dominguez was taken to Overland Park Regional Medical Center with suspected serious injuries. Meanwhile, Murff and his passenger, Theory L. Murff, 24, of Winchester, Cali., both escaped the crash without injury. Everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.