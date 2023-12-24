MIAA Day coming to Kauffman Stadium

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - Need some summer plans for 2024, here’s something to put on your calendar.

MIAA Commissioner Mike Racy announced that July 21, the Royals host this event as 100,000 alumni live in the greater KC Area.

Make plans now ⁦@TheMIAA⁩ Nation to show up July 21 ⁦@Royals⁩ baseball and show your school pride!

100,000 ⁦@TheMIAA⁩ alumni in the greater KC area - let’s pack the K that day and cheer on the Royals! pic.twitter.com/emuMRWzOy6 — Mike Racy (@MIAA_Racy) December 24, 2023

Fans can take home a Royals hat branded just for that specific school.

The Royals will face the White Sox and to purchase 15 or more tickets, contact Royals Group Sales Department.

