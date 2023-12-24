MIAA Day coming to Kauffman Stadium

(KSNB)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 8:25 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - Need some summer plans for 2024, here’s something to put on your calendar.

MIAA Commissioner Mike Racy announced that July 21, the Royals host this event as 100,000 alumni live in the greater KC Area.

Fans can take home a Royals hat branded just for that specific school.

The Royals will face the White Sox and to purchase 15 or more tickets, contact Royals Group Sales Department.

