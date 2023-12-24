Local business owners welcome last minute Christmas shoppers

We caught up with local business owners in Topeka who say they are seeing an influx of shoppers right before the big day.
By Victoria Cassell
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 11:09 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The National Retail Federation predicts 16 million more people will shop today than on the same day in 2017, the last time Christmas fell on a Monday.

Richard Zeller, the owner of Dee & and Me Hobbies says during the holidays he sees the same amount of sales in one week than he would normally see in a month, “It’s been very strong and as we get closer it builds up. As we get closer and closer and just at the end the last-minute shoppers keep trickling in, so you never quite know just when it’s going to end,” says Zeller.

He also says he will be open for a few hours on Sunday, December 24th for any last-minute shoppers.

