Local business owners welcome last minute Christmas shoppers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The National Retail Federation predicts 16 million more people will shop today than on the same day in 2017, the last time Christmas fell on a Monday.

We caught up with local business owners in Topeka who say they are seeing an influx of shoppers right before the big day.

Richard Zeller, the owner of Dee & and Me Hobbies says during the holidays he sees the same amount of sales in one week than he would normally see in a month, “It’s been very strong and as we get closer it builds up. As we get closer and closer and just at the end the last-minute shoppers keep trickling in, so you never quite know just when it’s going to end,” says Zeller.

He also says he will be open for a few hours on Sunday, December 24th for any last-minute shoppers.

