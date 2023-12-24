TPAC packs a crowd for the Kready Family Holiday Spectacular

An annual holiday favorite is making its way back to the Topeka Performing Arts Center.
By Victoria Cassell
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An annual holiday favorite is making its way back to the Topeka Performing Arts Center.

Topeka native Jeff Kready, his wife Nikki Renee Daniels and their two daughters produced this holiday show.

It’s called the Kready Family Holiday Spectacular.

The show features a range of holiday favorites accompanied by musicians from the Topeka Symphony Orchestra.

Also, on the night’s program are Maria Cuevas of The band Maria the Mexican, the Kansas Youth Chorale, and the Shawnee Choral Society with invited singers from area high schools.

The show was a one-night event with shows starting at 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Police Department says officers responded just before 6 p.m. to the 600 block of SW...
TPD investigating shooting in Central Topeka
Ian Punnett
KAB Hall of Fame broadcaster, professor dies at 63
Douglas County authorities are investigating the discovery of a body Thursday afternoon in the...
Body recovered Thursday from Kansas River near downtown Lawrence
Walter Cole
Man with Nebraska warrant arrested after found loading trailer in Kansas
New networks debut on WIBW subchannel programming on New Year’s Day

Latest News

An annual holiday favorite is making its way back to the Topeka Performing Arts Center.
Kready Holiday Show
Topeka Family and Friends Juneteenth Celebration Inc. held their ‘Drive-Thru Christmas Toy...
Topeka organization celebrates the season of giving with annual Christmas toy giveaway
One suspect in custody following Wagon Wheel arson fire in Lawrence
One suspect in custody following Wagon Wheel arson fire in Lawrence
Topeka Family and Friends Juneteenth Celebration Inc. held their ‘Drive-Thru Christmas Toy...
Topeka organization celebrates the season of giving with their annual Christmas toy giveaway