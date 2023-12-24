TPAC packs a crowd for the Kready Family Holiday Spectacular

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An annual holiday favorite is making its way back to the Topeka Performing Arts Center.

Topeka native Jeff Kready, his wife Nikki Renee Daniels and their two daughters produced this holiday show.

It’s called the Kready Family Holiday Spectacular.

The show features a range of holiday favorites accompanied by musicians from the Topeka Symphony Orchestra.

Also, on the night’s program are Maria Cuevas of The band Maria the Mexican, the Kansas Youth Chorale, and the Shawnee Choral Society with invited singers from area high schools.

The show was a one-night event with shows starting at 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

