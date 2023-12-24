Kansas organizations claim statute could spell trouble for election volunteers

FILE
FILE(KAUZ)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A handful of Kansas organizations have joined the Secretary of State in a lawsuit that claims a current state statute could spell trouble for those providing election education and registration services.

KVOE reports that the Kansas Supreme Court recently ruled a lawsuit that affects several state agencies is set to move forward as judicial officials consider a law focused on election officials.

Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab, the Kansas League of Women Voters, Loud Light, Kansas Appleseed Center for Law and Justice, Inc., and the Topeka Independent Living Resource Center all played a role in the creation of State Statute 25-2438 which makes it illegal to falsely represent an election official.

The organizations, all of which focus on registration and education of voters across Kansas, filed the suit to seek a revision as they claim the current wording is far too broad and vague.

The group noted that the statute makes the engagement of conduct that gives the appearance of or would cause one to believe an individual is an election official a felony.

League of Women Voters spokesperson Teresa Briggs told KVOE the statute currently could lead to unnecessary penalties for perceived violations while volunteers are simply providing the same services they have since the organization was created.

Briggs said she felt the statute was a result of misinformation and observations of several incidents from outside the state.

Meanwhile, Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach, who represents the state in the matter, said the case will now go back before the Kansas Court of Appeals at a date yet to be announced.

