Kansas investigation leads to Colorado man’s child sex crimes prison sentences

ALMA, Kan. (WIBW) - An investigation that began in Kansas has now concluded as a Colorado man who engaged in heinous sexual crimes against children has been sentenced to decades in federal prison and awaits another sentencing decision on the state level.

The Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Dec. 7, Miles Steven McGough, 25, of Castle Rock, Colo., was sentenced in the Southern District of Florida to 235 months - more than 19 years - in prison after he pleaded guilty to enticing a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity.

Court documents indicate that McGough engaged in illegal conduct with a minor in Florida to include sending sexually explicit communications to the minor through Snapchat.

A search warrant of McGough’s cellphone revealed images of his genitals that he shared with the victim as well as videos and images of the minor victim performing oral sex on him as he visited the state.

U.S. District Court Judge K. Michael Moore said he ordered McGough’s prison sentence to be followed by 15 years of supervised release. McGough was also ordered to pay a $25,000 fine.

Detectives with the Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force said they also await sentencing on 22 felony child sex crimes that will send McGough to a Colorado prison for 15 to 20 years. This sentence will be served after McGough’s federal sentence is served.

The Sheriff’s Office said that on Nov. 15, 2022, Cpl. Jon Sumner was contacted by a victim and her parents in Alma. The child reported extreme distress after she was contacted online by an aggressive child predator via Snapchat who attempted to solicit sexually explicit content from her. Cpl. Sumner immediately began an equally aggressive and relentless investigation.

With lawfully obtained digital search warrants, the Sheriff’s Office noted that Cpl. Sumner gathered the suspect’s account information from Snapchat and discovered evidence of other horrific crimes against children. The suspect was identified as McGough.

Through the tireless investigation, the Sheriff’s Office said Cpl. Sumner identified another 20 to 30 child victims within the large cache of illegal digital media found in McGough’s Snapchat. He had deceived and threatened children into sending sexually explicit content, received and sent child pornography and sent obscene photos of himself to children.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Cpl. Sumner found that the multiple victims on McGough’s Snapchat all appeared to be females well under the age of 18.

Through his efforts alone, Cpl. Sumner said he was able to contact the Castle Rock Police Department and begin an intense investigation. All evidence and suspect information was given to Colorado authorities to ensure the case continued and McGough was apprehended.

CPD continued the investigation and found another two dozen underage victims. They also found McGoufh had flown to Florida where he did rape an underage female who he had groaned online for months before he flew to meet her. Arrest warrants were issued and McGough was arrested in March 2023 in Douglas Co. Colorado as a fugitive.

The Sheriff’s Office said Cpl. Sumner has been formally recognized for his role in the investigation. His unrelenting drive, indefatigable resolve and persistent grit allowed law enforcement officials to apprehend the child predator. He has brought great credit to the Sunflower State.

“Jon, for what you’ve done, for who you are, for what you do and where you do it, please accept my full gratitude, that of this community and that of those children who needed you,” Wabaunsee Co. Undersheriff Eric Kirsch said. “Well done indeed, Sir.”

