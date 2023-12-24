Kansas High Court affirms 10 years is too late to withdraw man’s no-contest plea

Robert Ward
Robert Ward(KASPER)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has affirmed that the attempt of a Kansas inmate to withdraw a 10-year-old no-contest plea has been legally quashed.

The Kansas Supreme Court says that in the matter of Appeal No. 124,458: State of Kansas v. Robert Lowell-Lawrence Ward, it affirmed the district court’s summary denial of Ward’s motion to withdraw his 2013 no-contest plea to various crimes on other grounds.

Court records indicate that the Franklin County District Court denied the motion on its merits without consideration of whether Ward could overcome the one-year time bar created by state statute which allowed excusable neglect.

A divided Court of Appeals panel then affirmed the district court’s opinion without consideration of the statutory limitation.

After a review of the parties’ supplemental briefs on the procedural hurdle, the Supreme Court said it found Ward’s concededly untimely motion is barred as he did not display excusable neglect.

Court records indicate that in 2013, Ward pleaded no contest to one count of criminal threat and two counts of assault. He was sentenced accordingly.

Currently, Ward is serving a Lyon Co. prison sentence for domestic battery, criminal threat, criminal damage to property and aggravated battery.

