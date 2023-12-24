Kansas drivers warned of hefty speeding fines as driver clocked at 119 mph

Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Gardner posted to social media after another trooper...
Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Gardner posted to social media after another trooper ticketed someone driving way too fast on I-70 Saturday.(Trooper Ben Gardner)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM CST
DICKINSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas drivers have been warned that speeding to holiday plans may end up costing them big - in time and money.

The Kansas Highway Patrol has warned drivers that holiday travel plans will get delayed if caught speeding on Kansas roadways. A driver in Dickinson County learned their lesson the hard way.

KHP said Trooper R. Davis stopped a driver clocked at 119 mph headed east on I-70 in a 75 mph zone.

The Chapman Police Department said other issues with the driver also required the presence of Sgt. Reynolds.

Not only was the driver pulled over, but law enforcement officials said they were ticketed $513 as well.

