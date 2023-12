MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Dec. 28 is when the Wildcats will play in the Pop-Tarts Bowl and 13 News caught the team leaving Manhattan’s airport Saturday afternoon.

Kick-off is at 4:45 CT at World Camping Stadium against NC State. 13 Sports will be in Orlando and provide coverage before and after the game.

