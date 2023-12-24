Hutchinson woman injured after SUV hydroplanes on Osage Co. interstate

FILE
FILE(KTTC)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Hutchinson woman was injured after her SUV hydroplaned on an intestate in Osage Co. and ran into the barrier wall on Christmas Eve.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 24, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 158.4 on southbound I-335 in Osage Co. with reports of a single-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2019 Ford Escape driven by Auhneiyce Grissom, 22, of Hutchinson, had been headed south when the SUV hydroplaned and hit the inside barrier wall.

KHP noted that the vehicle became disabled in the left lane of the interstate.

First responders said Grissom sustained suspected minor injuries but was not taken to a nearby hospital. She was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Police Department has arrested a suspect concerning Friday night’s fatal shooting.
Authorities arrest Topeka man following fatal shooting
The Topeka Police Department says officers responded just before 6 p.m. to the 600 block of SW...
TPD investigating shooting in Central Topeka
Walter Cole
Man with Nebraska warrant arrested after found loading trailer in Kansas
TPD asks for community's assistance in locating Nathan P. White who went missing near Walmart...
TPD says missing Topeka man has been located safely
New networks debut on WIBW subchannel programming on New Year’s Day

Latest News

13 NEWS at 5:30 p.m.
13 NEWS at 5:30 p.m.
Master Patrol Officers Wyatt Richardson (left) and John O'Grady (right) are honored for life...
Atchison Police officers honored for quick actions that saved young girl’s life
FILE
New Mexico woman seriously injured after improper lane change on I-435 in KC
FILE
Central Topeka intersection closes with no completion date set
Snow showers move in