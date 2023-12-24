Hutchinson woman injured after SUV hydroplanes on Osage Co. interstate

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Hutchinson woman was injured after her SUV hydroplaned on an intestate in Osage Co. and ran into the barrier wall on Christmas Eve.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 24, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 158.4 on southbound I-335 in Osage Co. with reports of a single-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2019 Ford Escape driven by Auhneiyce Grissom, 22, of Hutchinson, had been headed south when the SUV hydroplaned and hit the inside barrier wall.

KHP noted that the vehicle became disabled in the left lane of the interstate.

First responders said Grissom sustained suspected minor injuries but was not taken to a nearby hospital. She was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

