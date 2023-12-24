Fellowship Bible Church celebrates worldwide Christmas tradition

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fellowship Bible Church took part in the Christian tradition celebrated across the world today.

“One of our traditions here is to light candles and the room starts out dark and then as everyone lights their candle we have hundreds of people with that light,” said Fellowship Bible Church Lead Pastor Joe Hishmeh. “It just reminds us that the light of Christ came into the darkness of this world and shined the truth and the grace of Jesus.”

Candle lighting is a Christian tradition in which churches sing silent night while holding candles on Christmas Eve.

“What Christians really want to focus in on, what really we gather around to worship is that He truly was God in the flesh. He knew that we were far away from Him and we couldn’t make ourselves better or good enough so He came and lived the perfect life for us and that really established that peace with God,” said Hishmeh. “That’s what we’re celebrating here today.”

Hishmeh says around the holiday season the church’s seats are filled more than normal.

“I think people are just looking for that peace and they know that they can find it in a church so they gather in listen to the message and participate in the candle lighting,” said Hishmeh. “It just brings something out from the inside that we can have peace with god.”

For some members, it’s a tradition they’ve done as a family that has been passed on for generations.

“It’s just a great tradition for our family. Our boys were smaller when we first started and now they’re grown and have children on their own,” said Fellowship Bible Church member Marsha Pope. “It’s just a meaningful way to begin the whole Christmas day experience.”

“Nothing better than celebrating the birth of Jesus with other believers,” said Fellowship Bible Church member Kent Pope. “The feeling when all of the sudden you’re singing, the lights are down, the candles are lit and just singing like it was out in the manger. It’s pretty cool.”

