Endangered person advisory issued for 4-year-old girl

Four-year-old Unique Locke.
Four-year-old Unique Locke.(Raytown Police Department)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 8:01 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAYTOWN, Mo. (KCTV) - The Raytown Police Department is searching for a young girl who they believe may be in danger.

An endangered person advisory was issued after four-year-old Unique Locke was reportedly taken around 9 p.m. Saturday night. The incident occured in the 7400 block of Ralston Avenue in Raytown, Missouri.

Locke is a Black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 4′2, 35 pounds. She is believed to be with 41-year-old Terrika Evans, who is her non-custodial, biological mother.

41-year-old Terricka Evans is 5'2, 140 pounds.
41-year-old Terricka Evans is 5'2, 140 pounds.(Raytown Police Department)

Evans is a Black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5′2 and 140 pounds. She is believed to be driving a black 2013 Nissan Altima with Missouri tags “JC1H9W.”

Evans has previously taken the child from her custodial father without his knowledge. She is currently believed to be in the state of California.

Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Raytown Police Department at 816-737-6020.

ALSO READ: KCPD reunites 18 year old with family

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

White Christmas looks likely

White Christmas looks likely

Updated: 3 hours ago
13 NEWS This Morning, Sunday Early Edition

News

An annual holiday favorite is making its way back to the Topeka Performing Arts Center.

Kready Holiday Show

Updated: 12 hours ago
An annual holiday favorite is making its way back to the Topeka Performing Arts Center.

News

We caught up with local business owners in Topeka who say they are seeing an influx of...

Last minute holiday shopping

Updated: 12 hours ago
We caught up with local business owners in Topeka who say they are seeing an influx of shoppers right before the big day.

News

One suspect in custody following Wagon Wheel arson fire in Lawrence

One suspect in custody following Wagon Wheel arson fire in Lawrence

Updated: 15 hours ago

Latest News

News

Topeka Family and Friends Juneteenth Celebration Inc. held their ‘Drive-Thru Christmas Toy...

Topeka organization celebrates the season of giving with their annual Christmas toy giveaway

Updated: 15 hours ago
Topeka Family and Friends Juneteenth Celebration Inc. held their ‘Drive-Thru Christmas Toy Giveaway’ on Saturday.

News

Deceased identified following shooting investigation in Central Topeka

Deceased identified following shooting investigation in Central Topeka

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

Dry for the day, wet overnight

Dry for the day, wet overnight

Updated: Dec. 23, 2023 at 8:00 AM CST
13 News This Morning Saturday Edition

News

Topeka man arrested for striking Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s deputy patrol car

Updated: Dec. 22, 2023 at 10:40 PM CST

News

Dollar General incident leads to suspect arrest in SW Topeka

Updated: Dec. 22, 2023 at 10:39 PM CST

News

TPD investigating shooting in Central Topeka

Updated: Dec. 22, 2023 at 10:08 PM CST