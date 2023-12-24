Crews extinguish vehicle fire that started on semi hauling cars in western Kansas

Crews extinguish a semi hauling cars that caught fire on Dec. 22, 2023.
Crews extinguish a semi hauling cars that caught fire on Dec. 22, 2023.(KHP Trooper Tod)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
HAYS, Kan. (WIBW) - First responders in western Kansas extinguished a vehicle fire that started on a semi hauling cars across the state.

Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Tod says that early on Friday morning, Dec. 22, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 148 on I-70 - between Hays and Ellis - with reports of a car hauler that had caught fire.

Crews extinguish a semi hauling cars that caught fire on Dec. 22, 2023.
Crews extinguish a semi hauling cars that caught fire on Dec. 22, 2023.(KHP Trooper Tod)

When first responders arrived, they said they found no one was injured, however, they reduced traffic to a single lane as the tow truck removed the vehicle and its burnt-out cargo.

KHP has not released any further information about the incident.

