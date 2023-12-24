Crews extinguish early-morning semi-truck fire near Wichita

SEDGWICK CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were able to extinguish an early-morning vehicle fire near Wichita after a semi-truck driver noticed smoke coming from the engine.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 6:20 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 22, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 43.6 on northbound I-35 in Sedgwick County with reports of a vehicle fire.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2014 Freightliner semi-truck had been headed north in the right lane when the driver, Aron M. Teklehaymanot, 45, of Riverside, Mo., noticed smoke and stopped.

KHP said Teklehaymanot opened the hood of the semi to find flames bursting from the engine.

First responders said they were able to extinguish the blaze before anyone, including Teklehaymanot, was injured. The truck was eventually towed from the scene.

