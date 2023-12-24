Central Topeka intersection closes with no completion date set

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Central Topeka intersection has been closed with no completion date set as crews repair a water main.

Topeka city officials say that as of Thursday, Dec. 21, the furthest west intersection of SW 16th and SW Buchanan St. has been closed to through traffic.

City crews noted that the closure was required to allow a water main repair to be completed in the area.

City officials indicated that no completion date has yet been set for this project.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.