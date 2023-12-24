Central Topeka intersection closes with no completion date set

By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 5:03 PM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Central Topeka intersection has been closed with no completion date set as crews repair a water main.

Topeka city officials say that as of Thursday, Dec. 21, the furthest west intersection of SW 16th and SW Buchanan St. has been closed to through traffic.

City crews noted that the closure was required to allow a water main repair to be completed in the area.

City officials indicated that no completion date has yet been set for this project.

New networks debut on WIBW subchannel programming on New Year’s Day

