Capital City businesses open on Christmas Day 2023

By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While most businesses will be closed as those around the Capital City celebrate the holidays with their families, some establishments in Topeka plan to remain open. Here’s who:

BusinessLocationHours
Yuki Restaurant of Japan5632 SW 29th St., Topeka4:30 to 9 p.m.
Louie’s 10th St. Lounge & Laundromat2214 SW 10th Ave., Topeka11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Applebee’s5928 SW 17th St., Topeka2 to 8 p.m.
Oriental Express5954 SW 29th St., Topeka11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Tuptim Thai220 SW 29th St., Topeka11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., 5 to 9 p.m.
China Pavilion5348 SW 17th St., Topeka11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Golden Eagle Casino Buffet1121 Goldfinch Rd., Horton11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Red Lobster2011 SW Wanamaker Rd., Topeka11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Prairie Band Casino Buffet12305 150th Rd., Mayetta4 to 8 p.m.
Abigail’s Grill & Bar3701 SW Plaza Dr., Topeka10 a.m. to 1 a.m.
Panda Kitchen5826 SW 21st St., Topeka11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Ling’s Bistro1550 SW Wanamaker Rd., #100A, Topeka11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Kiku Japanese Steak House5331 SW 22nd Pl. #46, Topeka4:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Blackbird4025 SW 10th Ave., Topeka6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Denny’s3210 SW Topeka Blvd., TopekaOpen 24 hrs.
Hooter’s6100 SW 10th Ave., Topeka4 p.m. to Midnight
Paisano’s Ristorante4043 SW 10th Ave., Topeka11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
I-HOP1731 SW Wanamaker Rd., 551 U.S. Highway 24, 3001 SW Topeka Blvd., TopekaOpen 24 hrs
Brass Rail401 NE Emmett St., TopekaPotluck dinner begins at 1 p.m.
Golden Corral1601 SW 10th Ave. Topeka11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Riegel’s 20′s West Bar & Grill 901 SW Fairlawn Rd., Topeka 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

