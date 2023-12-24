Capital City businesses open on Christmas Day 2023

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While most businesses will be closed as those around the Capital City celebrate the holidays with their families, some establishments in Topeka plan to remain open. Here’s who:

Business Location Hours Yuki Restaurant of Japan 5632 SW 29th St., Topeka 4:30 to 9 p.m. Louie’s 10th St. Lounge & Laundromat 2214 SW 10th Ave., Topeka 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Applebee’s 5928 SW 17th St., Topeka 2 to 8 p.m. Oriental Express 5954 SW 29th St., Topeka 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuptim Thai 220 SW 29th St., Topeka 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., 5 to 9 p.m. China Pavilion 5348 SW 17th St., Topeka 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Golden Eagle Casino Buffet 1121 Goldfinch Rd., Horton 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Red Lobster 2011 SW Wanamaker Rd., Topeka 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Prairie Band Casino Buffet 12305 150th Rd., Mayetta 4 to 8 p.m. Abigail’s Grill & Bar 3701 SW Plaza Dr., Topeka 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Panda Kitchen 5826 SW 21st St., Topeka 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Ling’s Bistro 1550 SW Wanamaker Rd., #100A, Topeka 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Kiku Japanese Steak House 5331 SW 22nd Pl. #46, Topeka 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. Blackbird 4025 SW 10th Ave., Topeka 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Denny’s 3210 SW Topeka Blvd., Topeka Open 24 hrs. Hooter’s 6100 SW 10th Ave., Topeka 4 p.m. to Midnight Paisano’s Ristorante 4043 SW 10th Ave., Topeka 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. I-HOP 1731 SW Wanamaker Rd., 551 U.S. Highway 24, 3001 SW Topeka Blvd., Topeka Open 24 hrs Brass Rail 401 NE Emmett St., Topeka Potluck dinner begins at 1 p.m. Golden Corral 1601 SW 10th Ave. Topeka 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Riegel’s 20′s West Bar & Grill 901 SW Fairlawn Rd., Topeka 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

