Capital City businesses open on Christmas Day 2023
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While most businesses will be closed as those around the Capital City celebrate the holidays with their families, some establishments in Topeka plan to remain open. Here’s who:
|Business
|Location
|Hours
|Yuki Restaurant of Japan
|5632 SW 29th St., Topeka
|4:30 to 9 p.m.
|Louie’s 10th St. Lounge & Laundromat
|2214 SW 10th Ave., Topeka
|11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
|Applebee’s
|5928 SW 17th St., Topeka
|2 to 8 p.m.
|Oriental Express
|5954 SW 29th St., Topeka
|11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
|Tuptim Thai
|220 SW 29th St., Topeka
|11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., 5 to 9 p.m.
|China Pavilion
|5348 SW 17th St., Topeka
|11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
|Golden Eagle Casino Buffet
|1121 Goldfinch Rd., Horton
|11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
|Red Lobster
|2011 SW Wanamaker Rd., Topeka
|11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
|Prairie Band Casino Buffet
|12305 150th Rd., Mayetta
|4 to 8 p.m.
|Abigail’s Grill & Bar
|3701 SW Plaza Dr., Topeka
|10 a.m. to 1 a.m.
|Panda Kitchen
|5826 SW 21st St., Topeka
|11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
|Ling’s Bistro
|1550 SW Wanamaker Rd., #100A, Topeka
|11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
|Kiku Japanese Steak House
|5331 SW 22nd Pl. #46, Topeka
|4:30 to 9:30 p.m.
|Blackbird
|4025 SW 10th Ave., Topeka
|6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
|Denny’s
|3210 SW Topeka Blvd., Topeka
|Open 24 hrs.
|Hooter’s
|6100 SW 10th Ave., Topeka
|4 p.m. to Midnight
|Paisano’s Ristorante
|4043 SW 10th Ave., Topeka
|11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
|I-HOP
|1731 SW Wanamaker Rd., 551 U.S. Highway 24, 3001 SW Topeka Blvd., Topeka
|Open 24 hrs
|Brass Rail
|401 NE Emmett St., Topeka
|Potluck dinner begins at 1 p.m.
|Golden Corral
|1601 SW 10th Ave. Topeka
|11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
|Riegel’s 20′s West Bar & Grill
|901 SW Fairlawn Rd., Topeka
|11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
