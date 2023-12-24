Billions in goods stalled after Texas rail crossings close costing Kansas farmers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas’ junior U.S. Senator remains worried about the state’s agricultural producers after billions in goods were stalled for nearly a week when two Texas rail crossings were abruptly closed.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says that after intense scrutiny and repeated calls from Republican leaders, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced on Friday, Dec. 22, that it would resume rail operations in Eagle Pass and El Paso, Texas immediately.

“Monday’s ill-advised decision left millions of dollars of goods, many from Kansas, stranded on the tracks right before Christmas. We immediately started demanding answers from CBP and explaining the ripple effect of this decision on international commerce,” Sen. Marshall said. “We shared the stories we were hearing from our Kansas agriculture, rail, and automotive industries about the detrimental impact the railroad closure was having on their bottom line.”

Marshall noted that he remains concerned that international commerce and American livelihoods will remain an afterthought.

Without any prior notice, the Senator said the El Paso and Eagle Pass rail crossing were abruptly closed by CBP on Monday. The move impeded international commerce and left millions in goods - including agriculture commodities grown in the Sunflower State - stuck in limbo. This hurt the bottom lines of Kansas farmers right before the holidays.

Since Monday, Marshall said railroads have had to hold more than 100 train sets, equal to more than 100,000 rail cars and 10 million tons of commodities and goods. Mexico is one of the nation’s top export markets with an estimated $855.1 billion in trade in 2022. Eagle Pass and El Paso accounted for $33.95 billion in rail traffic to and from Mexico in 2022.

Meanwhile, the Senator said Mexico is a top export destination for Kansas wheat. Nearly 70% of all wheat exported is moved by rail to Mexican flour mills. Top exports to Mexico include oil and natural gas products, motor vehicle products and petroleum and coal products.

Lastly, in 2021, Marshall noted that the U.S. exported more than $2.6 billion in soybeans and more than $4.7 billion in corn to Mexico.

