Atchison Police officers honored for quick actions that saved young girl’s life

ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Atchison Police officers have been commended for their quick actions and were credited for saving a 5-year-old girl just before the holidays.

The Atchison Police Department says that on Thursday, Dec. 21, Master Patrol Officer John O’Grady and Master Patrol Officer Wyatt Richardson both received letters of commendation from the Chief of Police.

Just after 1 p.m. on Dec. 16, APD said first responders were called to a home where a 5-year-old child had been reportedly suffering a medical emergency. O’Grady was first on the scene and quickly found the child was unresponsive and not breathing.

First responders said O’Grady took quick action and started CPR. Meanwhile, other responding officers, including Richardson who aided with the CPR procedures, all worked together in the life-saving effort.

APD noted that the two officers continued CPR as the child was taken to the ambulance. She was taken to a local hospital where she began to breathe on her own and a regular heartbeat was found. Doctors said the officers saved the young girl’s life with their immediate actions.

“We are proud of your continued professional and dedicated service to our community,” Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson told the two officers. “Thank you.”

The Department said it commends the pair for their calm and quick actions taken to save a life.

