Arson at popular, near-campus bar in Lawrence leads to man’s arrest

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after an early-morning weekend fire was set at a popular, near-campus bar in Lawrence.

Lawrence-Douglas Co. Fire Medical says that just before 9:10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 22, emergency crews were called to The Wagon Wheel at 507 W. 14th St. with reports of a fire.

When fire crews arrived at the local bar, they said they found a fire on the outside of the building and were quickly able to extinguish it. Other responding units were canceled.

LDCFM said no injuries were reported and no one was inside the business at the time of the blaze.

Investigators said they were quickly able to determine the fire was an arson and the suspect was identified as Robert S. Johnson, 39, of Lawrence.

The Lawrence Police Department said Johnson was found at the scene and was arrested. He was booked into the Douglas Co. Jail on arson.

As of Sunday, Johnson remains behind bars on a $5,000 bond.

