$6.1 million headed to Kansas schools to create strong connections

File
File(KPTV)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around $6.1 million is headed to schools statewide to create stronger connections between students and educators.

The Kansas State Department of Education says 13 districts around the state have been awarded 2022-2025 Stronger Connections grants. Grantees will use the funds to build relationships between students and educators, as well as other adults who serve students, to help lessen feelings of isolation and create a more connected school. This will also improve the overall health and well-being of the community.

The funds come as part of Kansas’s $6.19 million provision of the $1 billion Bipartisan Safer Communities Act. Grants were then awarded based on the need for aid. The state defines “high need” local education agencies as those with:

  • A high rate of poverty, as demonstrated when 40% or more of the student population is at or below 185% of the federal poverty level or qualifies for the free or reduced-price lunch program.
  • A high rate of exclusionary discipline, as demonstrated by local data. Exclusionary discipline is any type of school disciplinary action that removes or excludes students from their usual educational setting.

KSDE noted that the deadline for submissions was Sept. 15. It awarded 13 grants with amounts based on identified needs and implementation activities that were justified and outlined in the budget narrative. The funds are required to be used by Dec. 30, 2026.

The Department indicated that districts awarded funds are as follows:

DistrictAward Amount
Rolla USD 217$543,339
Olathe USD 233$558,000
Haysville USD 261$542,240
Maize USD 266$240,141
Salina USD 305$558,000
Concordia USD 333$263,499
Chase-Raymond USD 401$374,538
Santa Fe Trail USD 434$558,000
Dodge City USD 443$519,025
Lawrence USD 497$532,509
Kansas City USD 500$552,923
Topeka USD 501$558,000
Labette County USD 506$387,408
Total: $6,187,622

