Tylor Perry’s hometown signs proclamation for “Tylor Perry Day”

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Perry is from Fort Smith, Arkansas and mayor of Fort Smith George McGill made that official.

Jerome Tang posted to X/Twitter of the news:

Perry earned his B.S. degree with a minor in African American Studies and Rehabilitation from KSU. He was the MVP of the NJCAA’s national tournament as a sophomore after leading Coffeyville to the championship. He’s the fifth player to score 1,000 points in only two seasons in the history of North Texas’s basketball program.

He was named the Conference USA Player of the Year in 2023 and the NIT’s Most Outstanding Player and was included on the conference USA’s All-Tournament team, NIT’s Frist team All-Conference and NABC First Team All-District.

