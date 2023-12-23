TPD investigating shooting in Central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are investigating a fatal shooting this evening in Central Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department says officers responded just before 6 p.m. to the 600 block of SW Fillmore.

One person was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. 13 NEWS will update this story with any updates.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to email telltpd@topeka.org or contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007. You can also make anonymous tips online at www.p3tips.com/128.

