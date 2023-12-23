Topeka man arrested for striking Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s deputy patrol car

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars for striking a Shawnee Co. Sheriff’ patrol car with his vehicle.

Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that shortly before 3:20 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 22, members of the Fugitive Warrants Unit, Unformed Patrol Division, K-9 Unit and Investigations Unit responded to the 1400 block of SW 72nd Terrace in Montara to execute a felony arrest warrant for the subject wanted in connection with striking a deputy in a Dec. 15 incident.

Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office officials indicated deputies had been searching for this person from an incident that involved a male subject striking a Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s deputy patrol car with a vehicle on Dec. 15 in the 1100 block of SW Washburn Ave. in Topeka, Kan.

While at the location in Montara, Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested the subject of the warrant, James Rich, 39, of Topeka. During execution of the warrant, deputies also arrested the homeowner, James Allen Jr., 53, of Topeka, on an unrelated warrant.

Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office officials said Rich was booked into the Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections for the following:

  • Aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer
  • Felony criminal damage to property
  • Felony interference with a law enforcement officer
  • Felony theft
  • Fugitive from justice charge in connection with a felony absconder charge from the Michigan Department of Corrections.

Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office noted this incident is still under investigation.

