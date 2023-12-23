Royals’ Bobby Witt Jr. shares engagement announcement

Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. watches his two-run home run against the New York Yankees...
Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. watches his two-run home run against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(Colin E. Braley | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 8:49 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Bobby Witt Jr. made a long-term commitment this week.

On Friday, the Royals’ 23-year-old shortstop shared engagement pictures on Instagram.

Witt Jr., announced his engagement to Maggie Black. A slew of teammates past and present shared their congratulations in the posts’ comments.

“Bob you all grown up!” former Royals second basemen Whit Merrifield commented.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

