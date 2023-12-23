One suspect in custody following Wagon Wheel arson fire in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - One suspect is in custody following a fire deemed to be arson at The Wagon Wheel restaurant in Lawrence, Kan.

Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical (LDCFM) and Lawrence Police Department (LPD) shared on social media that around 9 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 22, LDCFM responded to a structure fire at 507 W. 14th St., a restaurant known as The Wagon Wheel in Lawrence. The first arriving unit found an extinguished fire on the exterior of the building. Other responding LDCFM units were canceled.

LDCFM officials said no injuries were reported. The business was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

LDCFM investigators quickly determined the fire was incendiary, also known as arson, and a suspect was identified. With assistance from LPD, the suspect was taken into custody and booked into the Douglas Co. Jail.

