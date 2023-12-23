No. 2 KU erases early deficit, tops Yale behind Kevin McCullar’s career-high

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jayhawks trailed by 11 in the first half, but climbed their way back led by McCullar’s career-high 34 points to fend off the Bulldogs, 75-60.

KU trailed at the break 33-32 and the last time Kansas led was 10 minutes left in the half. Kevin McCullar Jr. had 14 points in the first half while Nick Timberlake found his stroke early and finished with 13 points and shooting 3-7 from three.

McCullar tied the game at 41 with a corner three with 13 minutes left to play but both teams struggled to score points in the second half.

KU would take its first lead of the game since the 12 minute mark of the first half. But then Kansas would find its grove late going on a 8-0 run and didn’t look back.

Kansas had 23 points off turnovers, where Yale had 16 in the game. KU shot 47 percent from the field and 45 percent from three.

Hunter Dickinson had eight points and 10 rebounds, while Dajuan Harris Jr. provided 10 and KJ Adams had six.

Kansas is now 7-0 at home and they will take on Wichita State at the T-Mobile Center Dec. 30 with tip-off at 3:00 p.m. on ESPN 2.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.