New networks debut on WIBW subchannel programming on New Year’s Day

(WIBW)
By Jerick Tafoya
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - New Year’s Day brings exciting changes to WIBW’s programming lineup.

Two new networks will be part of WIBW’s subchannel programming — THE365 and Outlaw.

THE365 is a fresh alternative on channel 13.5, starting New Year’s Day.

The new network features blockbuster movies such as Will Smith in “I Am Legend” and Tyler Perry in “Madea’s Family Reunion,” along with hit series such as Oprah Winfrey’s “Queen Sugar.”

(Gray Television/WIBW)

Outlaw is a brand-new Western television network you can watch for free over-the-air with an antenna starting January 1 on channel 13.6.

From Clint Eastwood to John Wayne and Randolph Scott to Kevin Costner, Outlaw is a fresh destination to watch iconic and legendary Western movies and TV series.

(Gray Television/WIBW)

With those changes, Circle Country will stop broadcasting on channel 13.5, but it will still be available for free on streaming platforms such as Roku and Samsung TV.

The last telecast of Circle on WIBW 13.5 and Grit on WIBW 13.6 will be December 31.

