A mix of rain and snow heading into Christmas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Though NE Kansas received a break from the rain this afternoon, precipitation will return late tomorrow night. A few rumbles of thunder are possible as heavier rain is expected this time, though lighter rain will take hold by Sunday morning.

Rain will continue for all of Christmas Eve, with the chance for some still lingering on Christmas morning. This will make travel conditions less than stellar, with slick roadways for the entirety of the weekend. A few snowflakes look possible alongside any rain that falls Christmas morning, with temperatures dropping to more seasonal ranges by the afternoon of the holiday.

Tonight

Areas of fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. West wind around 5 mph becoming south after midnight.

Saturday

Areas of fog before 10am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 60. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Saturday Night

Rain, mainly after 11pm. Low around 54. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Sunday

Rain and possibly a thunderstorm before 10am, then rain between 10am and 1pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. High near 59. Southeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Sunday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 7pm, then rain, mainly between 7pm and 1am. Low around 33. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Christmas Day

A chance of rain before 1pm, then a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night

A chance of rain and snow before 7pm, then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Blustery, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday

A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly after 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 36. West wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night

A 40 percent chance of snow before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. West wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of snow after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 38.

Wednesday Night

A 20 percent chance of snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.

