Local Businesses Open Christmas to keep traditions alive

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several restaurants in the Topeka area will be open for people to come eat with family or to take a personal break from the holiday fun.

“Having your family come in and celebrating those big events is that traditional, staple thing that families do on Christmas. it’s important to us to uphold those traditions for our fellow ‘Topekans’,” said Paisano’s Ristorante General Manager Katlin Moser.

Paisano’s Ristorante is open Christmas Eve until 8 P.M., as it’s been for the past 30 years.

“We’ve always been open Christmas Eve and because this is a family-friendly place, we have a lot of people who traditionally have their Christmas Eve supper here,” said Moser. “We’re honored to host those people.”

Christmas Day doesn’t stop Blackbird Espresso Bar and Bistro from being open 365 days a year.

“We’ve become a part of people’s holiday traditions. They might do stuff at their house and then come over and get hot chocolates in the evening as a family,” said Blackbird Partner Danny Williams. “It’s a really cool thing there’s just a lot of cool stories behind it. It warms our hearts and we enjoy serving our community every single day of the year and they know they can count on us to be there for them.”

Customers new and old say that they come for the family feeling of the coffee shop.

“This is my first time here, it’s my first time in Topeka. Great coffee, really good atmosphere,” said Kyle Hall. “I heard from my friends that this is the best coffee around so I had to come and check it out to myself and it’s really lived up to the hype.”

“When we first moved here we had no friends and my builder’s wife said ‘I need to show you a place’ and so we came over here and met friends and came the next day,” said Luella Bennett. “We’ve been coming here for years and we have many many friends here. they come every morning and it’s wonderful.”

Blackbird Coffee will also be open Christmas Eve until 8 P.M. and Christmas Day from 6:30 A.M. to 8 P.M.

“if you need a place to be and come get a great cup of coffee, food, or even just a person to talk to, we’re happy to be there for you Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. 365 days a year,” said Williams.

