Family of 12 in Delia says they are rebuilding after house fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The community is rallying behind this Delia family after their home was destroyed by fire only weeks before Christmas.

“I heard some noise upstairs and I thought it was one of my kids getting into the storage room he likes to go camp out there at night so I was going to go tell him off and I opened our bedroom door which is always cracked and smoke just hit me in the face,” recalls Virginia Shibler, mother of the family devastated by a house fire.

Mother of 10 Virginia Shibler says she alerted her family immediately.

“So I was just hoping that everybody would pull together when I came out that second time in my peripheral I saw my baby my 2-year-old being tossed from the upstairs window into the arms of my 12-year-old son and he was tossed by my 14-year old and then I turned around and I must have grabbed him and then my 14-year-old jumped from the window,” Shibler says.

Miraculously everyone made it out safe with one of the children suffering just a minor injury to his leg after jumping to escape...

Within hours the family was already feeling the love and support of their community.

“You feel homeless for like 5 minutes but then really everybody rallies they get you in a place. My children immediately got clothes from somewhere and people were bringing food just one thing after another it’s been incredible,” says Shibler.

“To be able to see the community be able to give back some of that and the fact that in a way it’s a joy it’s like finally we can give back what we have received,” says Rosemarie Vanderputten.

Now the family is starting over.

“This story would have been so different if we lost someone and we’re able to be maybe not lighthearted about it but we will rebuild we’ll come together and do this again because there were no children lost,” says Shibler.

“You can lose a home you can lose all your possessions but the love that surrounds you is so incredibly overwhelming and that’s what’s most touching about this whole ordeal so god is good and we are extremely blessed,” says Vanderputten.

If you would like to support the family’s GoFundMe click here.

The family says they hope to rebuild and move into their new home by next Christmas.

