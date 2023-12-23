Emporia State partnering with Adidas/Game One

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Dec. 22, 2023
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Through 2028, the Hornets will partner with Game One, an official supplier of adidas apparel.

The partnership began in 2000 for Emporia State. According to athletics, the five-year agreement, adidas will provide on-field and training gear for the department’s 15 NCAA Division II intercollegiate teams as well as the nationally ranked disc golf teams. Additionally, adidas will outfit members of the athletic department, including coaches and staff.

“We are very pleased to have the opportunity to continue our partnership with adidas as our apparel and footwear outfitter while working with Game One as our official supplier,” said Emporia State Vice President, Director of Athletics David Spafford per a release. “Our goals in this process were to identify the right type of partnership at this time, enhance our overall student-athlete experience, increase our stature on a national level while enhancing our budget situation. Adidas and Game One have met all these goals and more.”

Game One is one of the largest and fastest growing sports equipment and apparel suppliers in the country, serving a loyal customer base of 13,000 schools and organizations in 38 states. Notably, they are currently the largest team supplier of adidas in the country.

