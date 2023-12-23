Dry for the day, wet overnight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Yet another warm day is in the forecast for NE Kansas, with highs climbing well into the 50s once again. But heading into the overnight hours of Saturday, more rain will help bring us back down to seasonal conditions.

Saturday was very foggy to start, with visibility of less than a mile recorded throughout the region. Conditions have cleared up by the middle morning hours, leaving NE Kansas with another unseasonal day!

Mostly cloudy skies with light winds will be present this afternoon, though we’ll be keeping a close eye on our radar once night falls. Rain is expected overnight, very late into the night/into tomorrow morning, possibly not beginning until 4 AM. This rain will be a little heavier than what we saw the other day, with the possibility of a few thunderstorms rumbling through as well.

Sunday morning will see this rain clear out a bit, though a lighter flow of rain will be pushing through by the early afternoon hours, dropping rain and off for the remainder of the afternoon/evening. Rain totals should stand at close to half an inch by Sunday night.

As the rain departs NE Kansas by Christmas morning, so too will the warm temperatures. Highs for Christmas will be in the middle 30s, cold enough to possibly support some snow alongside any light/lingering rain in the area.

Tuesday may also bring some snow to the area, though light enough to only leave trace amounts on the ground. Merry Christmas!

