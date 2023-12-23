Deceased identified following shooting investigation in Central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The deceased has been identified following a shooting investigation on Friday, Dec. 22 in Central Topeka.

Topeka Police Department said the deceased has been identified as Jennifer Eisele, 45, of Topeka. Topeka Police Department detectives continue to investigate this incident.

Topeka Police Department indicated that around 5:53 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 22, officers were dispatched to a shooting in the 600 block of SW Fillmore. One victim suffering from a gunshot wound was pronounced deceased at the scene.

